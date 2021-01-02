Local non-profit looking for warehouse space to house 45 bulldogs rescued from China

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The non-profit Buckeye Bulldog Rescue is in a race against time and needs the community’s help to save dozens of English and French bulldogs.

“Essentially trying to save them from being victims of the meat market,” said Jessica Potting, Buckeye Bulldog Rescue Executive Director.

It’s a mission that started in January 2019. Jessica and some volunteers flew to China and were able to save 34 dogs before the operation was suddenly shutdown due to coronavirus.

“We ended up having to cut our trip short last year, because of Covid and I’ve been thinking about them ever since,” said Jessica.

The organization based in NE Ohio has a motto to “leave to no bully behind.”

For months, they’ve been working on a way to save the rest of the dogs.

“We have to mobilize all of our volunteers, make sure all the dogs have everything they need in terms of health certificates, work with the USDA,” said Jessica.

Now it’s crunch time. She said they’ve learned that China may begin prohibiting any kind of exportation of dogs in February.

Since they’re unable to travel to China, they’re flying 45 dogs and puppies between the ages of 8 months and 6 years old to the United States in just a couple of weeks.

“We’re going to meet them at JFK airport to pick them all up,” said Jessica.

But that presents another issue. They need a more permanent facility to be able to handle that many dogs, plus volunteers who spend time socializing and rehabilitating the animals.

“We need something that will better suit our needs, even like a warehouse where we could set up cages but has the appropriate drainage for us to be able to clean the cages,” said Jessica. “If anyone has a place that would be suitable for what we’re looking for in the Cleveland area that would be really helpful.”

Donations would be also greatly appreciated. She says rescuing bulldogs, even in the United States, costs at least $1,000 per dog usually due to medical expenses.

But she says they are absolutely worth it.

“They’re just clowns and really sweet dogs they just bring a lot of laughter to the home,” said Jessica.

For more information on the non-profit, CLICK HERE.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: