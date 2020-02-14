Local NICU nurse makes new mom’s Valentine’s Day special

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A nurse at Akron Children’s Hospital is helping a new mom celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Piper Lyman was born 16 days ago. She came into the world earlier than expected and weighing just 4 pounds.

Since her birth, Piper has been staying at Summa Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her mom, Jamie, is recovering in another part of the hospital.

Knowing that Jamie couldn’t visit her daughter yet, Piper’s nurse, Ashley, wanted to make the new mom’s Valentine’s Day special. Ashley helped Piper make her very first valentine for her mom.

It says, “I ❤️ you from the top of my head to the tips of my toes. Love always, Piper.”