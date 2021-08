MANTUA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Portage County newlyweds recently spent their special day a little different than most by giving back to others.

Josh and Heather Parr got married on August 14. During the reception, however, the happy couple agreed to donate the money they received from guests to charity.

Heather’s mother said they raised over $5,000, which was evenly donated to the Portage County Animal Protective League and Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

Ronda Brady Photography (Courtesy of Kristin Ristau)

