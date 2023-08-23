[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 news coverage of Lake 8 Movies’ decision last year to bar unaccompanied teens.]

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — Thursday offers a chance at buying the cheap seats. Not the figurative “nosebleed” seats; these movie theater seats are going for just $5 each.

Lake 8 Movies, 588 W. Tuscarawas Ave., is planning to renovate three of its auditoriums this year, which includes replacing theater seats.

The theater is selling off the old seats for $5 a piece from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. The seats will be disassembled but can be reassembled with a simple hand tool, according to a Facebook post.

The seats are about 25 years old and they still work — though the padding is wearing thin, said Jeff Davis, director of theater operations.

“We did this last year as well,” he said. “A lot of people just like to put them in their man cave or just have a piece of theater history.”

The theater originally opened in 1938 with a single screen, Davis said. Decades later, it closed for expansion, then reopened in 1994 with seven screens.