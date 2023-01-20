** Content warning: This article deals with the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide:

Call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or

Text 4HOPE to 741741 to speak to a crisis counselor

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Debbie McClintock says her son, Logan Repko, was a great guy, but that’s not just a mother talking.

Logan had a future. He was just out of college on his way to teaching English as a second language.

But at 24 years old, more than 10 years ago, he took his life. It was only five months after his father, Pete, also took his life.

“I think that sometimes they’re not aware of how important they are in this world, no matter what they’re doing and how greatly their loss affects everybody,” said Debbie McClintock, Logan’s mom.

When Logan finished walking the Appalachian Trail, he got the nickname ‘Wolverine.’

To honor him, his mom got a specialty license plate. Now, she along with others are petitioning the state of Ohio to create a suicide prevention license plate.

She says for someone who is hurting, that message on the car in front could help them realize they can reach out.

“I think that would benefit a lot of people to see a number to let them know they are not alone and they have an option out there.” Debbie said.

Several other states like Delaware have such a license plate where more than half of the money from the sale of the plate goes to suicide prevention.

There was a proposal in the Ohio Senate in 2019 that would have created a plate here, but nothing happened.

“I think it’s the process of getting a license plate through. I know Debbie and her husband have done a lot of work collecting signatures and such, which has to go through a legislative process, which is a pretty difficult process,” Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation CEO Tony Coder said. “This is a very preventable issue and bringing that to the forefront and saying we can prevent this and using a license plate as a tool and a resource to remind someone there is help out there.”

Debbie says she hopes that, for someone in distress to see a license plate with a prevention message or a number, could help them realize that they can reach out.

She says if they do, they’ll discover that they are never truly alone.

“I just want people to know that they matter,” Debbie said.

Debbie and her family are looking for people to sign petitions to try to get the state to move forward with a suicide prevention specialty plate.

If you’d like to sign the petition, you can email the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation at Tony.Coder@ohiospf.org.

For suicide prevention help you can follow these links…

Suicide prevention help can be found at ohiospf.net or the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.