WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A local man and his mother face charges after investigators say they were among the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the complaint, Colton and Kimberly Wargo joined a mob of protesters who stormed the Capitol while former Vice President Mike Pence and Congress met to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Camera footage showed both suspects inside the Capitol, walking through the rotunda, the hallways near House and Senate offices and other parts of the building.

Courtesy: US District Court for the District of Columbia

According to the complaint, Colton Wargo, of Westlake, admitted to investigators that he drove to Washington, D.C. with his mother to attend the rally for former President Donald Trump. He said they noticed people walking through an open door and followed the crowd into the Capitol.

The complaint states that they were inside the capitol for about 30 minutes before being yelled at by an armed tactical police team.

They face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.