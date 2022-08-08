(WKBN) – A Northeast Ohio monster-truck team has broken a Guinness World Record.

The group called “Bad Habit” unveiled its new vehicle a few weeks ago. Then, Saturday-night driver Joe Sylvester broke the record for the world’s fastest monster truck. Speeds topped nearly 102 miles per hour.

“We always just want to try to keep pushing the limits of the vehicle and of the sport, and keep on giving people a good show,” Sylvester said. “That’s what we do, we’re in the business of entertainment — people pay us to come see us put on a show with these trucks, and every time we get out on the track, we just try to keep upping our performances.”

Sylvester beat the record at the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event at Summit MotorSports Park in front of 40,000 people.

Joe will be out at the Canfield Fair in September for the Outlaw Monster Drags.