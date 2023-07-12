CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park will soon be getting paid to move. The money comes from a $10 million donation to the group turning the area into a green space.

The Mandel Foundation is awarding $10 million to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy to support the Euclid Beach Neighborhood Plan. A significant amount of it will go to the residents being displaced.

Of the 124 units, there are more than 90 that are too old to be moved. Those units will be appraised and then purchased from the families at fair market value.

The other units will get money to move their homes to a different community. All residents will also be given a hardship compensation.

The buyers say they are aware every family in each unit has a different situation and need. They say they’re being very mindful of those circumstances.

“We want to support them as best as we can,” said Matt Zone, the Senior VP of Western Reserve Land Conservancy. “We’re going to take a methodical approach to make sure they have the resources. Not only financial but social and capital, too. People and organizations behind to help them.”

The mobile home park was bought by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy in 2021 and the plan is to transition 28 acres of land occupied by these people to expand public access to Euclid Beach.

This will now become the largest continuous lakefront park in Cleveland and the first major development happening in Collinwood in more than 70 years.

“We’re excited to be part of that process,” said Zone. “We’re excited that 10 of thousands will be able to utilize our lakefront and this project will drive further development into the Collinwood community.”

Zone says they will be meeting with every family one-on-one to come up with the best solution for them. They will also start to demolish the 74 units that are vacant.

Everyone will need to be out by August of 2024. That’s when utilities will be shut off and the park will seize to operate.