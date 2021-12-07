Local missionary seriously injured in Alabama shooting

**Related video, above: Watch a past report on the release of several hostages from a local missionary group**

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WJW) — A local missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was shot multiple times on Friday.

Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to a spokesman from the church.

Around 8:30 p.m. that day, Fauber and a group of people were playing basketball in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills when an unknown person came into the building. A few moments later, Fauber was shot multiple times and the suspect fled.

Fauber was taken to the hospital and needed surgery. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling.

The church is cooperating with police during the investigation.

The church said in a statement: “Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.”