CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday, when she was dropped off at school.

Ky’rayah Brown was reported missing on Tuesday morning by her foster mother, according to information from the Cleveland Police Department Second District Detective Bureau.

Brown is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Snoopy hoodie and light blue pants, according to a police report.

She was dropped off at Garrett Morgan School of Engineering & Innovation on Monday, March 27. She is believed to have left the school at some point, according to a police report. Police checked with hospitals, the morgue and juvenile detention center, but did not find any leads, according to the report.

The girl’s foster mother said she “usually rides the RTA bus all day and then shows up at home.” She told police the girl has social anxiety and isn’t currently taking any medication.

Second District detectives can be reached at 216-623-5218.