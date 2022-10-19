STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska is fuming mad.

“It just really makes me furious. What possessed kids to do this?” said Broska.

The city discovered the Streetsboro City Park restrooms had been vandalized over the weekend.

“This damage was found at the ones by the ball field,” said Broska.

Broska said someone vandalized the upper men’s restrooms near the concession stands, causing significant damage to the toilets and stalls. The mayor said someone also tried to set a fire inside the restroom.

“We have 10 fields back there. We’ve hosted tournaments with 50 teams there. All of them said how wonderful the park looked and this is what we are trying to do,” said Broska.

Photo courtesy city of Streetsboro

The damage has since been cleaned up. However, Broska is concerned that the vandalism might be the result of a social media challenge.

“Why would you make a challenge to destroy things? Everything we have is paid for by taxpayers,” said Broska.

The mayor says he is looking at putting security cameras up at the park. Meanwhile, he’s asking people in the community to contact him or the police if they know anything.

“I’m the type of person that if these kids have done something wrong, they are going to be held responsible and if they are juveniles, their parents will be held responsible too,” said Broska.