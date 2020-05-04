Local man with cystic fibrosis talks about battle with COVID-19, says the disease is not a hoax

CLEVELAND (WJW) — 33-year-old Nick Kelly is well known for his work as a motivational speaker and for being an ambassador for the cystic fibrosis community, but all that came to a sudden halt on April 9 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“In my mind, I thought this was going to be a foot note in my story, like oh yeah guys I got COVID, couple of days later I’m fine no worries. That is the farthest from what happened,” Kelly said.

Kelly was admitted to University Hospitals where he spent 14 days in total isolation.

His symptoms were like a roller coaster ride, one minute they were up, the next they were down.

*Read more stories on patients recovering from COVID-19, here.*

“With COVID you feel like you’re ready to run a marathon, you’re in the middle of an interview, whatever you do and then within two seconds that’s how fast it can turn on you can go from not being able to breath, having a code-white being called on you,” he said.

Kelly’s last two tests came back negative meaning he is no longer contagious, but he remains at University Hospitals in limited isolation. He is now 1 of 31 Cystic Fibrosis patients worldwide to test positive for the Coronavirus.

“If I can be a beacon of hope for another CF’er or anyone with chronic disease that says you know what you know I can beat this and so can you,” he said.

Kelly says COVID-19 is no hoax. He hopes everyone takes it seriously because when you’re battling the virus, he says you question everything, and you fear for your life.

“Covid stands for crown and the thing I’m thinking about when this is all over is that I’ll be a king,” he said.

A king with a new look on life. Kelly says he is waiting for a stretch of days where he doesn’t need oxygen, when that happens he could finally be released from the hospital.

