HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Lucky for Life drawing on April 26.

George Wrataric purchased the winning ticket at East End Express on East Liberty Street in Hubbard.

Wrataric used the auto pick feature to choose the winning numbers, which were 20-26-28-38-43 with a Lucky Ball of 12.

He wins the $25,000 a year for life prize.

The other $25,000 a year prize was sold at a Circle K in Akron on December 16. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

The Lucky for Life drawing has been playing since 2015.