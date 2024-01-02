[Editor’s Note: In the video above, Streetsboro family welcomes New Year’s Day baby. ]

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – A local man is celebrating the new year and another trip around the sun.

Walter Bonhotel, of Amherst, was born on Jan. 1, 1922, in Eagle Rock, Virginia.

He was a New Year’s baby. He is now 102 years old.

The family of the World War II Veteran shared with FOX 8 photos of Walter.

Credit: Bridget & Jim Dill

Credit: Bridget & Jim Dill

His daughter tells us her father moved to Amherst when he was 18 and later retired as a steel worker from the National Tube Company in Lorain.

Happy Birthday, Walter!