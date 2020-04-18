VIDEO: Local man uses lawn mower to spell out ‘Script Ohio’ in the snow after spring game cancelled

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) — Since the Ohio State spring game was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one man decided to find another way to pay tribute to the team.

Dan Caskey from Milan, Ohio used his lawn mower to spell out “Script Ohio” in his snow covered yard with the help of friend Brad Englert, who stood in as drum major.

The hilarious performance was captured on camera by Sarah June and posted on social media. The video has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Caskey tells FOX 8 he’s happy he was able to give people a reason to smile.