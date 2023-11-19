*The above video is a story about the tragic Tusky bus crash, a recent and separate story from the fatal accident story you can read below*

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was struck and killed by a car while he was walking in Brunswick Hills.

Troopers said the man was walking on Substation Road near Autumnwood Lane just after 7 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a car.

According to troopers, 52-year-old Piyush Patel from Brunswick “Sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Troopers said the 25-year-old driver of the car wasn’t injured and was wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Brunswick Hills. The crash remains under investigation.