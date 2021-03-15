Local man shares colorectal cancer story as diagnosis increasing in adults younger than 50

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Brandon Dale, 53, of Peninsula said he was cruising through life when a shocking diagnosis changed everything.

“Doctor had that particular look and you’re like, ‘Oh Lord, something’s up,'” said Dale.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 rectal cancer, after just turning 50.

Looking back, Dale said he had symptoms for 10 years but the flare ups that caused him discomfort using the restroom were so infrequent he did not connect the dots until a colonoscopy did in late 2017.

Stories like Dale’s are becoming more common according to Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi a medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic who treated Dale.

“We’re seeing this more and more across the United States that people younger than age 50 are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer more than we’ve ever seen before,” said Dr. Krishnamurthi.

“It has to be something environmental,” she said. “Most of our young patients below 50 do not have an identified inherited cause, only about 16 percent.”

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Krishnamurthi said the cancer can be treated if caught early enough and encouraged people to be persistent with any health concerns no matter their age.

“Young people can get this disease,” Dr. Krishnamurthi said. “Anyone who’s having blood in the stool, even like a lot of gas that they didn’t have before, constipation, abdominal pain. We’re finding that among younger patients with colorectal cancer, they’re going to the doctor and the doctor is also not thinking that it could be cancer because they are so young.”

Dale knows he is lucky considering the data about African Americans diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

African Americans are 20 percent more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it than other racial and ethnic groups according to the American Cancer Society. The organization cities discrimination, racial bias in health care as some of the causes for poor health outcomes for many racial and ethnic groups.

The American Cancer Society recommends people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

“What happened with Chadwick Boseman, oh my God, that was a gut punch,” said Dale.

Boseman, an Oscar-nominated actor died of colon cancer last year at age 43. Dale said hearing Boseman’s story helped him tell his own.

After surgery to remove a tumor, plus chemo and radiation, Dale said he has good days and bad, but remains well thanks his doctors and family. Now he wants others to know their status and get screened.

“There are bad days, my daughter some time she really brings it home for me and goes, ‘Well dad, at least you’re alive,’ that’s a blessing,” he said.