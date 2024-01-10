(WJW) – A Lake County man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said he sprayed a chemical irritant, blinding an officer for twenty minutes.

Ryan Swoope, 29, is from Perry, Ohio. Back in 2022, the FBI arrested him and two others from Perry for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack. Now, Swoope will spend four years behind bars.

Authorities say Swoope was among those who stormed the Capitol following a rally in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows Swoope and his two roommates enter the Capitol building around 3:08 p.m. through the Senate wing door.

Video and pictures also show Swoope spraying a chemical irritant into the face of a police sergeant. Police said the officer was blinded for twenty minutes.

Swoope pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge this past October. He has now been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

The United States Attorney’s Office said since January 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Nearly 400 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.