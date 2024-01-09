[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of an Oberlin College professor competing on “Jeopardy!”]

(WJW) — A “Jeopardy!” contestant who works in Northeast Ohio got a “Second Chance” on the game show.

An episode featuring Michael Vallely, an employee at NASA Glenn Research Center along Brookpark Road in Cleveland, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to a news release from NASA.

It’s Vallely’s second time on “Jeopardy!” The first time was in June, when he entered the Final Jeopardy round with about $27,000 — but lost.

“During his first Jeopardy! appearance, he shared his history with cancer and how he is a multiple-time cancer survivor,” reads the release. “Each night he plays Jeopardy online with the lead of his cancer support group.”

He competed alongside other returning contestants in the game show’s Second Chance Tournament.