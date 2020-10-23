Local man gets quite the scare when deer comes crashing through office window

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The owner of a Lorain County accounting firm got quite the scare recently when a deer came crashing through a double pane window.

“Hit my desk, hit the back of my chair, kind of walked around my desk, fun, and all I’m thinking is, ‘what are we going to do with him.’ He and I shared glances and then he looked for an escape route,” said Andy Majkut.

Then suddenly the deer charged at another window in Majkut’s office, crashed through it and safely made his escape.

“You have no idea how glad I was to see him go. At that point, you know it was like ‘I’m glad he’s gone, now we have to deal with the mess,’” he said.

It’s deer rutting season, and there’s a possibility the young buck saw his own reflection in the window, confused it with a rival deer and charged.

Meanwhile, Majkut spent the morning getting the broken windows boarded up and explaining to his insurance agent that a deer broke into and out of his office.

After 35 yeas in accounting, he said Thursday was one for the books.

“It’s probably in the top five, nothing to do with accounting, but overall, it’s a top five,” he said.

