WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – In a tragic plane crash near Brunswick, Ohio, Mickey Robinson, a Clevelander, suffered severe third-degree burns over half of his body, along with catastrophic complications.

Despite the doctors’ grim prognosis, Mickey’s injuries ultimately led him on a remarkable journey through death’s door and into a spiritual awakening that would forever change his life.

In his book “Falling into Heaven,” which features a foreword by Don Piper, the renowned author of “90 Minutes in Heaven,” Mickey vividly describes his near-death experience and journey into the afterlife.

His newfound mission revolves around spreading a message of hope, emphasizing the power of God’s help and grace in transforming lives.

Given a second chance at life, Mickey is dedicated to assisting others in attaining their own second chances and embracing their best lives with the guidance of a higher power.

He will be delivering a powerful message at Ascent Church in Westlake on Sunday, October 29th, at 10 a.m.

