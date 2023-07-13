ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A local man with terminal cancer has just one final wish: that his girlfriend adopt his son.

Now, time is running out to finalize adoption arrangements for 11-year-old Brian Salisbury of Elyria, who already lost his mother to cancer two years ago.

His father, 55-year-old David Leatherwood, was diagnosed with advanced stage 4 cancer in his liver and lungs almost a month ago.

“They did a CAT scan on him and the nurse came back in and sat down on the bed with him. She told him he had cancer and it was bad,” said Lisa Lenox, Leatherwood’s girlfriend of two years.

“David was taking care of her while she was dying. She was at home with David and Brian when she passed,” said Lenox.

Still processing that loss, Salisbury has just days left with his father, who is in hospice care at home.

“We talk and he gets it out a little bit, but I feel like he’s holding it in quite a bit,” said Lenox.

Meanwhile, Leatherwood’s dying wish is that she adopt Salisbury.

She said as soon as he found out the diagnosis, he started a GoFundMe to help expedite the process and assist with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, friends have organized a spaghetti dinner on July 31 at German’s Villa in Vermilion. All proceeds go toward the family.