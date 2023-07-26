[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights the lucky location the $1M winning ticket was sold.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A Parma man has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Lottery officials said Jeremy May was just one number shy of hitting the jackpot on Tuesday, July 18, which would have netted him a prize of $640 million. Since then, the Mega Millions jackpot has continued to evade want-to-be millionaires and is now nearing the $1 billion mark.

May purchased his winning ticket at Smith & Snow Shell, located at 5918 Smith Road in Brook Park. The gas station has become known as one of the luckiest places to play the lottery in Ohio. The store receives a $1,000 sales bonus for selling the winning ticket.

So far this year, this is the fifth $1 million Mega Millions prize won in Ohio. All winning tickets have been claimed. You can read more about where those tickets were sold, here.