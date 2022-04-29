CLEVELAND (WJW) — A federal grand jury indicted a Strongsville man on four counts of stealing public funds in a conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program.

Sleiman Awada, 54, is accused of working with others at a convenience store on Warrensville Center Road where he allegedly directed people to use their SNAP benefits to buy items at other stores and resell them in the Warrensville Heights convenience store at a profit, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release lists one example where he allegedly met with someone at the store and gave $150 in exchange for $389.37 worth of products that Awada reportedly knew had been acquired outside of the convivence store and purchased with SNAP benefits.

The indictment also alleges that Awada was fraudulently receiving benefits through Medicaid, Social Security, and SNAP and failed to disclose his work situation when applying for benefits, the release says.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says he’s accused of receiving more than $215,000 in Medicaid benefits, $100,000 in SNAP benefits, and more than $200,000 in disability insurance benefits.