LIVERPOOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A man was arrested and charged Thursday following a homicide investigation in Columbiana County.

Christopher Morrison Sr., 34, of Shadyside Road in Liverpool Township was charged with murder in Columbiana County Municipal Court. He’s accused of killing of his wife, Tiffany Morrison, 34, also of Liverpool Township.

A news release from the Liverpool Township Police Department states that at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, Liverpool Township Officers and members of the Columbiana County Major Crimes Task Force responded to a report of a possible homicide in the 1600 block of Shadyside Avenue.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the body of Tiffany Morrison in a shed located in the back area of the residence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to the residence to process the crime scene. The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s office was also called to the scene and assisted officers.

An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and determined the cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound.

“We wish to thank the Major Crimes Task Force, the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office, and Ohio BCI for their prompt and diligent assistance in this investigation leading to the arrest and charging of Christopher Morrison. We express our deepest sympathies to the families involved, especially at this time of year,” said Chief of Liverpool Township Police, Jared Kinemond.

“I’m deeply troubled by this case, and the overall increase in violent crime in the State of Ohio and locally,” said Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino. “My office will do what we do best and hold offenders accountable to the maximum extent possible, but I also know that’s little solace to a family suffering such a catastrophic loss. I feel for you, I feel for your families, and I promise we will do everything within our power to seek justice in your names.”

If anyone has any additional information regarding the death of Tiffany Morrison, please contact the Liverpool Township Police Department, c/o Sergeant Detective Ramsey at (330) 385-5564.