Local man builds 20-foot-long stegosaurus from snow

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) – Mark Holderman says you’re never too old to play in the snow.

It’s clear he follows that advice by the incredible creations he makes after a big snow event.

This year in the front yard of his home in Rittman he made a 20-foot-long stegosaurus.

He was dubbed “Stegosaurus Steve.”

Mark Holderman with granddaughters, Courtesy: Nikki Jones

Mark Holderman made a stegosaurus big enough for his grandchildren to sit on, Photo Courtesy: Nikki Jones

Mark Holderman made a stegosaurus big enough for his grandchildren to sit on, Photo Courtesy: Nikki Jones

Mark Holderman snow creation, Courtesy: Nikki Jones

Mark Holderman snow creation dubbed “Stegosaurus Steve,” courtesy Nikki Jones

Photo courtesy: Amanda Daily

Holderman made Steve because his granddaughters, ages 5 and 7, are crazy about dinosaurs.

Photos show Stegosaurus Steve was even big enough for the girls to hop on for a “ride.”

Holderman’s daughter Nikki says her dad used wooden boards and PVC pipes to create the base for Steve.

In total, Steve was a 40-hour build.

Nikki says her dad has done a big creation every year for the last 8 years.

Previous creations include a lighthouse with real lights and a colorful “Let it Snow” sign.

Unfortunately for Steve, the warmer temperatures on Wednesday had quite an impact.

Steve is extinct now, melted into a lump.