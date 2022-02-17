Local man builds 20-foot-long stegosaurus from snow

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) – Mark Holderman says you’re never too old to play in the snow.
It’s clear he follows that advice by the incredible creations he makes after a big snow event.
This year in the front yard of his home in Rittman he made a 20-foot-long stegosaurus.
He was dubbed “Stegosaurus Steve.”
Holderman made Steve because his granddaughters, ages 5 and 7, are crazy about dinosaurs.
Photos show Stegosaurus Steve was even big enough for the girls to hop on for a “ride.”
Holderman’s daughter Nikki says her dad used wooden boards and PVC pipes to create the base for Steve.
In total, Steve was a 40-hour build.
Nikki says her dad has done a big creation every year for the last 8 years.
Previous creations include a lighthouse with real lights and a colorful “Let it Snow” sign.
Unfortunately for Steve, the warmer temperatures on Wednesday had quite an impact.
Steve is extinct now, melted into a lump.