Local mail carrier accused of hiding 335 pieces of mail in trunk of car, including ballot application

*Watch our report above on mail-ballots being delivered to the Board of Elections.*

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A mail carrier in Maple Heights is facing federal charges after police allegedly found other people’s mail in the trunk of her vehicle.

The discovery was made while officers were searching her car during an arrest on October 19, according to a press release.

The Department of Justice said De’Andrian Rice, 27, had 335 pieces of mail in her possession. Some of the items included an absentee ballot application, letters from the City of Cleveland Water Department, Dolly Parton book club books and political advertisements.

“Americans depend upon the reliability and security of the U.S. mail, especially during this election season,” said U.S Attorney Justin Herdman. “Actions by mail carriers and postal employees that violate this trust will result in federal prosecution.”

Rice is charged with delay or destruction of mail or newspapers. She is currently in custody.

The mail has since put back in circulation for delivery. The absentee ballot application has also been returned to the affected customer.

“The vast majority of the 630,000 postal employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals who work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail,” said U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely. “However, when one of them chooses to violate that trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will investigate and pursue criminal charges and the employee’s removal. To report postal crimes, contact www.USPSOIG.gov or 888-USPSOIG.”

