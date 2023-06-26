CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Hall has now released travel expenses for the Mayor and a top aide to travel with a group of local leaders to Ireland.

Records show the cost of airfare for Mayor Justin Bibb and Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Puente was $1262.15 each. The cost for hotels, transportation and meals was $1433.93 each.

Previously, Cuyahoga County released what had been approved in advance for County Executive Chris Ronayne, David Razum, a top aide, and County Council President Pernel Jones. The County had approved $3195 apiece for their travel.

The City did not release the expenses for City Council President Blaine Griffin, though the I-Team had requested that as well.

The group traveled on the first flight of a new service from Cleveland to Ireland.

Elected officials and business leaders called it an economic development trip.

In fact, the City expense records came in the form of an invoice from the Greater Cleveland Partnership titled, “Ireland Delegation Economic Development Meetings.”

Before the trip, the I-Team asked County Executive Ronayne what taxpayers will get for their money.

He said, “What we are looking at is a business development trip.”

Ronayne added that local businesses with ties to Ireland would also be going.

He also said, “So, you see, public and private sector travelers making these trips to stir up business opportunities in their communities, and I’m bullish on Cuyahoga County.”

The I-Team also went to the taxpayer watchdog group Common Cause.

Catherine Turcer said, “There’s good in travel, but it’s also important to think about the cost to taxpayers. It’s very hard when it’s this many government officials going, it’s hard to see it as an economic development trip.”

The I-Team reviewed the agenda for the trip. It showed business meetings and discussions. It also showed time to travel to the capital of Ireland.

The agenda said that it also included a dinner reception at a pub. A pub that has helped a non-profit group in Cleveland.

We asked County Council President Pernel Jones, “Why do you find it necessary to take six people paid by tax dollars to go on this trip?”

He said, “We six are the ones who help drive and improve economic competitiveness of this region.”

Jones also defends the investment, saying, “Well, we created this flight just to create access. We’re going there to partner.”

In the meantime, the I-Team also asked the County Executive why he needs to take a top aide.

Ronayne said, “One of the things is follow-up. Making sure we have team members that are in touch with team members of the Irish delegation.”

Ronayne said the group will also try to sell the folks in Ireland on coming to Northeast Ohio just to visit. For instance, coming to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Cedar Point.

The I-Team will follow up, too, checking the payoff from your money sending local leaders overseas.