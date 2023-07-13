AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Golf is a game of skill, patience, and repetition.

It is also a game where it’s great to be a fan.

The first day of the Kaulig Company Championship is a day for folks to meet some of the best golfers ever.

On Wednesday, the Evin brothers spent most of the morning at the Firestone Country Club to get autographs on the first day of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

“To see these guys and the success they’re having on the tour of champions and how they’re growing the game of golf even today and experience being this close to them,” John Evin said.

Getting young people to enjoy the game of golf is a big part of the day.

Young golfers from the I Promise School, Cleveland schools, and other programs from around the area not only got a chance to see the pros, but learn how they do things.

After all, the pros all started somewhere, too.

“To get a chance to see, to be able to meet a professional golfer and get some inspiration about how they manage themselves and manage their emotions,” said First Tee Cleveland Director Pat LoPresti.

This day for many is an introduction to the sport that could eventually last a lifetime.

“Coming on a property like this to see the build-out and see the grandstands and all the extra signage for a major championship like this to continue to play golf for a lifetime and maybe someday be out here,” said Northern Ohio PGA Director Don Padgett.

Lat year, the event raised more than $950,000 for various charities around the Northeast Ohio area, including many youth golf programs.

You don’t have to be a big golf fan to enjoy Kaulig Companies Championship Tournament at Firestone Country Club.

There are concerts every night, outdoor lounges and food trucks, a kid’s zone, and a place they call “The Ruff” — a place where you can meet an adoptable pet.

Schedule:

Thursday, July 13 – Big Pop with Falling Stars opening

Friday, July 14 – WANTED: The Bon Jovi Tribute with Jaluski opening

Saturday, July 15 – The Vindys with The Sublets opening

For more information, click here.