ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Two Rocky River streets joined forces this Memorial Day to rally around a young boy fighting cancer.

As FOX 8 reported last week, 7-year-old Spencer Rockwood, a first grader at Goldwood Elementary School, was recently diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia.

Kids in the community held lemonade stands over the weekend to show their support for Spencer. All the proceeds will go to his family to help pay for treatments.

“The kids got together and it’s our whole street, basically. A lot of them go to school with Spencer. We are rallying around him and trying to raise money to help with his recovery and give him something fun to do,” said resident Dana Grimaldi.

Community members were encouraged to share photos from their lemonade stands on Twitter.

If you would like to help with his medical expenses, you can donate here.