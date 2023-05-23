ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – A local community is rallying around a little boy recently diagnosed with cancer.

Hearts were heavy at the Rocky River Little League game Tuesday night.

“This is Spencer’s domain. He’s a great athlete, probably the best in first grade,” said Kris Atwater, a family friend.

Spencer Rockwood, a 7-year-old first grader at Goldwood Elementary School, was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia last week.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare, seeing a child sick like this. He’s my son’s friend,” said Christina McClellan.

The community is showing their support by having all the kids do a lemonade stand this Memorial Day weekend.

All the earnings will go to the Rockwood family as Spencer is immediately undergoing chemotherapy.

“While he’s stuck in the hospital right now, all of us are thinking of him. We want the kids involved,” said McClellan.

Organizers are asking that people take pictures of their lemonade stands and post them on Spencer’s twitter, @OurDawgSpencer, so he can see them.

“Spencer has a great set of parents. He has a great older brother Everett who always has his back. He has a great group of friends,” said Atwater.

While Spencer’s treatment journey will be long and challenging, this Rocky River community promises to support him every step of the way.

“It will bring a smile to his face and the kids will feel like they made a difference,” said McClellan.

Friends have also set up a GoFundMe account to assist with medical costs.