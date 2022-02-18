Local kennel at capacity: Dozens of adoptable dogs ready for new home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City Dogs Cleveland says there’s been a steady flow of dogs arriving at the kennel faster than they are leaving.

In a Facebook post, the kennel on Cleveland’s west side says they had over 15 dogs come in as strays overnight and needed to house them in temporary cages. On top of that, they already have 100 dogs waiting for adoption.

“We are working with as many of our rescue/shelter partners as we can,” the post says, “but need help to reunite pets with their owners as well as to find new homes for our adoptable dogs.”

If the thought of adopting a dog tugs on your heart strings, here’s what you need to know:

Adoption fees are currently just $21, the cost of a license

You’ll need to schedule an appointment by completing their brief meet and greet form here

All adoptable dogs can be seen here

Be sure to have a discussion with your whole household in advance to be sure everyone’s ready for the commitment

There are also many dogs that already have a home but are lost and were found by the kennel. Here’s how you can help reunite them with their families:

If you, or anyone you know, is missing a pet please contact the kennel at 9203 Detroit Ave or by calling 216-664-3069.

Leave a detailed description of the missing pet even if it’s not currently at the kennel.

To see all the strays currently staying at the kennel, click here. Be sure to check the website often; The kennel says it’s updated when a new stray comes in.

Questions? Email City Dogs Cleveland here or call 216-664-3476.