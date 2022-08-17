LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A new Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has been on the job for less than a week and has already led to five drug busts.

According to officials, K-9 Ryker came out of training last week with his handler Deputy Brandon Savage. On Ryker’s first three days on the job, officials say Ryker’s work led to five drug arrests.

Courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office

On his first night out, police say, Ryker successfully tracked a fleeing suspect into a heavily wooded

area in Perry Township.

Then on August 13, Ryker helped identify 3 grams of cocaine which led to the arrest of a 36-year-old in Painesville Township.

The next day, Ryker identified 2 grams of methamphetamines on a 44-year-old woman in Perry Township.

A short time later in Painesville Township, he identified 6 more grams of methamphetamines.

Courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Officials are commending Ryker. They say, “K-9 Ryker has proven to be a valuable asset to the community in many ways. Besides leading to numerous drug arrests, he has been out interacting with everyone from National Night Out, to the Lake County Fair, and this past weekend at the Irish festival at the

Fairgrounds.”

Welcome to the force, K-9 Ryker!