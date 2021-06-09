Local job services predict rush of people looking for employment

CLEVELAND (WJW)– OhioMeansJobs Cleveland-Cuyahoga County is getting ready for an influx of new job seekers this month.

“The extended unemployment comes to an end. I think it could be an impetus for people to think, ‘Oh what is my next move?'” said Frank Brickner, interim director.

Brickner said they’ve brought back career coaches to their offices on Carnegie Avenue in downtown Cleveland and they are accepting in-person appointments.

“If you are job ready, we can connect you to the job or if you are in need of training, we can assist you with that,” Brickner said.

Brickner said the extra federal assistance has impacted the amount of people looking for work. This comes local businesses struggle to hire staff, especially in the health care, hospitality, information technology and manufacturing industries.

Michael Trebilcock with MCPC, a local data protection company, said business boomed during the pandemic.

“More volume means we need more people. We need more technical hands that are working on the equipment,” Trebilcock said.

In addition, MCPC has branched out to help many school districts, especially in urban areas.

“We are not only helping them access their school work via a computer, but providing internet access at the same time,” Trebilcock said.

MCPC is looking to hire in the cyber security, security risks and logistics departments.

OhioMeansJobs will host a virtual job matching event on Thursday, June 17. Visit the website to register.