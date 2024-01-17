[Editor’s Note: In the video above New Day Cleveland checks out Kathryn’s Craft Closet in Wadsworth.]

(WJW) – JOANN Fabric and Craft store has announced a location in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors.

According to a JOANN spokesperson, the Wooster location is currently in liquidation.

The final day for the store, located at 3786 Burbank Road, is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

Earlier this month, the JOANN located in Zanesville, Ohio closed.

According to the company, the closures were a part of “routine store location evaluation and optimization.”