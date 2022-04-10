CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) — A one-of-a-kind deer has died.

Dillie the deer, who stole the hearts of people around the world, has passed away at the age of 18, reported Dr. Melanie Butera, a veterinarian at Elm Ridge Animal Hospital in Canal Fulton who took in the animal in 2004.



Dillie the dear says “Go bucks!” (Credit: Sal Butera)

from DillieDeer.com

“FOX 8 made her a celebrity and that brought us so many amazing adventures with her and brought together thousands of people that became friends,” Butera said in a message to FOX 8. “Our hearts are broken, but we cherish the memories and the friendships.”

Dillie was just 3 days old when Butera took her in. At that point she was blind and dying after her mother refused her. The deer went on to become part of the family and Butera even wrote a book about her.

Rest in peace, Dillie.