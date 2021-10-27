Local ice rink passes inspection, reopens days after high carbon monoxide levels detected inside

AUBURN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that The Pond ice skating rink has passed inspections and is now reopen, three days after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the facility.

Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Mike Cardaman told the I-Team Wednesday that the facility has addressed the issue with the gas company, passed inspections and installed CO detectors.

“They are now open for business,” Cardaman said.

Three people were transported to the hospital and several were evacuated from the ice skating rink Sunday afternoon after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the facility.

The incident was investigated by the fire department and gas company.