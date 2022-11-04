CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local hospital systems are adapting to the national shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, expected to continue to early next year, one local hospital representative told FOX 8 in a statement Friday.

The liquid form of the drug used by children is “currently in shortage,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s used to treat bacterial infections in the ear, nose, throat and lungs, including pneumonia.

Drug-makers attributed its unavailability to increased demand, The Hill reported.

There’s been “minimal impact” at MetroHealth’s retail pharmacies, a spokesperson said Friday.

“We have been working with our wholesaler to ensure we can maintain stock,” reads a statement. “Our pharmacies have been working with providers to let them know what available and potential alternatives [are] if necessary.”

A University Hospitals spokesperson said Friday the drug is out-of-stock at in local pharmacies, and that the hospital system continues to “manage these shortages.”

“We continue to use it for inpatient care and are recommending capsules or chewable tablets, and other alternatives for outpatient use,” reads the statement.

The Cleveland Clinic is “working closely” with drug-makers and suppliers to provide it for patients. In some cases, it’s recommending alternative antibiotics “that are equally effective,” reads a statement.

“Parents can talk with their pediatrician if they have concerns.”

One nationwide database began showing a shortage two weeks ago, but the FDA first reported a shortage on Oct. 28, according to The Hill.

Amoxicillin isn’t used to treat viral infections like COVID-19, RSV or the flu.