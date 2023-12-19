CLEVELAND (WJW) – As a mystery respiratory illness affecting dogs continues to spread across the country, a local hospital is taking precautions to ensure its volunteer therapy dogs don’t get sick.

But that also means some patients and employees might not get that extra emotional lift that a canine can bring.

For a sick child or even a stressed out hospital employee, the comfort of a dog can offer added healing.

“Typically we’ve got many dogs together. We’ve got little dogs, we’ve got big dogs, all doing holiday parties here at the hospital,” said Diane Pekarek, animal therapy coordinator for University Hospitals.

The hospital owns four therapy dogs to cheer up sick children or anyone who needs the comfort of a canine at their hospitals.

They are still hard at work, but UH also relies on 120 volunteers for their Pet Pal program to make sure there are plenty of furry friends to go around, especially around the holidays.

“Because of this respiratory disease, we had to postpone that and so now you still see a dog, but just not dogs together like we’ve done in the past,” Pekarek said.

The atypical canine respiratory illness has sickened dogs in at least 16 states. So far, there are no official cases in Ohio.

But Diane says as a precaution, they want to keep their dozens of volunteer dogs separated to be sure they don’t get each other sick.

She says sometimes they might bring up to 40 dogs at a time, especially for a special gathering.

“We can bring a dog, we just can’t bring several dogs at one time,” she said.

There is no treatment or cure for the disease, and although most cases are mild, it can make some dogs severely ill, or cause death.

“A dog could just be coughing and someone say ‘oh, it’s kennel cough,’ kind of like with COVID. Someone is coughing, do they have COVID? Or do they just have a cough? Very similar with the dogs,” said Pekarek.

Pekarek says there is no evidence the disease can be passed from dogs to humans. In the meantime, she says UH Pet Pals will try to provide as many volunteer four-legged friends as they safely can.

“One of the biggest requests we get this time of year or all year round, around the holidays. People want to be cheered up, they want to see a dog. Maybe they’re in the hospital or maybe they’re working,” she said.

“There are no confirmed cases in Ohio, although we believe we’re seeing it,” said Pekarek.

Because the mystery respiratory illness resembles so many other dog diseases, it’s tough to determine exactly how many cases there are.

Even though no official cases have been reported in Ohio, there have been in neighboring Indiana and Pennsylvania.