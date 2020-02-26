Breaking News
Authorities respond to active shooter at Molson Coors in Wisconsin
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Local hospice patient requests 100 cards for his 100th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Heritage Crossing Living

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A local hospice patient is celebrating his 100th birthday and has a special request.

Louis, a patient at Heritage Crossing Living, told his care team that he wants to receive 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

This Sunday the facility will celebrate Louis’ life with a party. Rep. Bill Roemer of Ohio’s 38th district will be in attendance to present Louis with a special commendation.

Members of his healthcare team say Louis is “witty” and “delightful.”

If you would like to send him a birthday card you can mail it to the following address:

Heritage Crossing
Attn: Louis 100th Birthday
251 N. Cleveland Massillon Road
Akron, OH 44333

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App