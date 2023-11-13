CARROLTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Carrollton High School Senior was killed in a devastating fire Saturday night.

According to Chief Shane Thomas, of the Carrollton Fire Department, the fire killed 18-year-old Aiden McNutt.

It happened around 11:30 p.m., the fire chief said.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call at the corner of Andora and Rush Roads.

When firefighters arrived, the chief says the home was already engulfed in flames.

According to the fire chief, the family had lit a fire in the woodburning stove and retired for the night.

The father was awakened by the smell of smoke. The parents quickly made their way to the first floor and called for Aiden to escape through a window. At that time, flames had engulfed the path of escape from the second to first floor.

Aiden was unable to escape and lost his life in the fire.

His mother suffered burn injuries. His father was not hurt.

Aiden McNutt was an active member of the Carrollton High School community, participating in wrestling, track, and clay shooting teams.

Investigations conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire originated from the woodburner. The intense blaze destroyed the family’s home.

Authorities from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the local coroner were present at the scene to gather evidence and conduct further investigations.

The home did not have working smoke detectors according to the fire chief.