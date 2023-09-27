HURON, Ohio (WJW) — Unlike any other senior student at Huron High School, Megan Krafty has to do her homework from a hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic.

Someday, Megan hopes to be a pharmacist.

At this moment, she’s fighting to beat a serious form of brain cancer.

“Are there moments that you are scared and wondering what is going on?” Fox 8’s Brad Hamilton asked.

“Oh, for sure, like 100%,” Megan replied.

Megan received her diagnosis just about a month ago.

Doctors let her know that she had a grade 4 brain tumor, that needs to be removed as soon as possible.

This surgery happened last week, and Megan’s mom explained why only 70% of the tumor was removed.

“They couldn’t take the full tumor out because it is connected to her central nervous system. That impacts her entire left side,” said Megan’s mom

Clearly, there are still a lot of unknowns about the future.

The challenges that come with it are intense.

“We knew after surgery that her left side could suffer paralysis in that left side and she unfortunately did lose all mobility in her left side,” said Megan’s mom.

However, Megan is ready for a fight, and it is safe to say cancer, doesn’t know who it’s messing with.

“Definitely get out there. Go do it. Don’t be so quiet. Just go for it,” said Megan.