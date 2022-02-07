Local hairdresser hailed hero after helping save elderly client’s life

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – A local hairdresser is being hailed a hero after she helped save the life of a client that never showed up.

Firefighters say the woman sprung into action after learning her client fell in the snow.

“It was a normal Saturday. She was due to be here at 9:15 a.m.,” said Gina Fischione with Impressions Styling Studio in Streetsboro.

But when Gina’s client didn’t show up for her usual hair appointment back on Jan. 22, she started to worry. Fishione said her client is in her 80s and has come at the same time on the same day for the past several years.

“I really started to worry because I had just talked to her the night before. She was asking me about nail prices because she wanted to have her checkbook ready,” said Fischione.

So, Fishione started calling and texting her client. There was no reply until a little bit later, when her client called her back.

“She said, ‘I fell in my driveway.’ Looking back, I don’t know why she didn’t call 911 because she had been outside for over half an hour,” said Fishione.

While an ambulance was being called, Gina grabbed a blanket and immediately drove to her client’s home, which was close to the salon.

There, in the driveway was her client laying on the ground beside an open car door.

“It scares me because it was so cold that day. And one of the paramedics said, ‘You don’t know what you did for her because she was on the verge of hypothermia,'” said Fishione.

Gina said the elderly woman was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered the woman had broken her hip.

The Streetsboro Fire Department plans to recognize Gina for going above and beyond at the City Council Safety Committee meeting next week.