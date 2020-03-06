Local gyms taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, concern is growing among some about how to stay healthy.

Several local fitness center owners and officials are taking notice. Inside the Gemini Center in Fairview Park, signs are posted reminding its 8,000 members not to come in for a workout if they are sick.

"Cleaning has always been one of our priorities here, we have already been proactive about getting signs up asking people not to come in if they're feeling ill," said Mary Long, the interim director of the center.

There are no cases of the coronavirus in Ohio. However, some officials say reminding members about germs with signs and talking about the illness could prompt some clients to improve their hygiene habits at the gym.

"I see the staff almost every day washing down, wiping down equipment and everybody I know carries a towel like this one, sprays it down and wipes it down after," said member Tiffany Mayo, who had a towel and disinfectant in hand.

At Soza Fitness and Wellness in Parma, the owner, Diawn Jones, who says she's a chemist of more than 20 years and is putting her expertise to use to keep the 24-hour gym clean.

"10 percent bleach, 90 percent water put it in a spray bottle, spray it down, wipe everything down," said Jones.

According to Jones, everything from the workout machines to weights and yoga mats are disinfected on a routine basis.

Gym officials say they plan to keep up the cleaning routine with the hope the deadly virus does not reach the Buckeye state.

Planet Fitness released the following statement to FOX 8:

“At Planet Fitness, the health of our members, team members and neighbors is our top priority. We are committed to providing a clean and welcoming workout environment, and we have extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place. Team members conduct regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies. In addition, they regularly complete overnight cleaning of the facility.”