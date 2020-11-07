Local group presents Brook Park PD with St. Michael medals to show their appreciation

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A neighborhood watch group is making sure Brook Park police officers know they’re appreciated.

On Saturday, they delivered food to the department and presented them with St. Michael medals. St. Michael is the patron saint for law enforcement.

The organizer said they wanted to do something nice since it’s been a difficult year for many.

November 7th has been designated as police appreciation day in Brook Park.

