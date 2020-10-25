‘Make The Ballot Our Business’ event held outside Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With early voting underway here in Ohio, one local group is making sure everyone feels empowered to get out and vote.

The Real Black Friday is hosting an event called “Make the Ballot our Business” outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections today.

“When we vote and how we vote will affect our bottom line. So we will see you at the polls,” organizers said in a post on Facebook.



The event will feature live music and foodtrucks. It goes from 1 to 3 p.m.

