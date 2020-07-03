Local girl invents ‘Ultimate Media Snack Caddy’ so you can eat while watching movies in bed

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Nine-year-old Rylie Brewer of Elyria is a little girl with big ideas.

“I love doing science at school,” said Rylie.

Last year while in second grade at Midview West Elementary School, Riley had to invent a solution to a problem as a science project.

Riley decided to help her mom.

“She watched movies off her phone. And she had a drink and a snack and she kept dropping her phone on her face,” said Rylie.

So Rylie invented the Ultimate Media and Snack Caddy. It’s a device that can hold snacks and a drink while you lay in bed and watch a show.

“This was her first idea and she ran with it. Even her first design, she drew it on a napkin when we were out to eat at McDonald’s,” said her mom, Sarah.

According to Sarah, Rylie’s school sent her to the state Invention Convention Competition where she won first place for her grade.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, nationals turned into an online competition.

Thursday night, the Brewer family watched as she competed in the Invention Convention Worldwide. Ultimately, Rylie didn’t place.

However, she is all smiles about getting the chance to represent her school, her city, and her state.

“We are extremely proud. We never thought that a school project would go so far,” said Sarah.

