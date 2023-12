CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – One very lucky person in Akron turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into several hundred thousand dollars.

Ohio Lottery officials only identified the winner as “Clarence from Akron.” But, said the winning Most Wonderful Time of the Year scratch-off ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls.

The winning ticket is worth $500,000. After taxes, lottery officials, say the winner will take home $360,000.