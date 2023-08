CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A Get Go gas station in Cuyahoga Falls sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $20,000.

After taxes, Ohio Lottery officials say, the lucky winner will take home $14,400.

The winner is identified by lottery officials as Paul Murphy of Akron. The ticket he purchased was a Level Up 10X.

The scratch-off tickets are $2 and the game’s top prize is $20,000. Lottery officials say there are six more top prizes remaining in the game.