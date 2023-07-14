[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights a deal to take the kids to the movies for $3-$5.]

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A TV crew will be in Northeast Ohio later this month to highlight the Swings-N-Things Fun Park in Olmsted Township, and the public is invited to “come out and play!”

According to a press release, the park has been named “World’s Greatest Family Entertainment Center” by the national television show World’s Greatest.

World’s Greatest is a 30-minute show that airs on cable’s Ion Network and can be found on streaming platforms. According to the show’s description, the series features “some of the most amazing and unique companies, products, people, and travel destinations the world has to offer.”

According to the release, Swings-N-Things will be featured on an upcoming episode of the show that will air in Fall 2023.

“We had no idea this was coming our way and we are honored and excited to celebrate,” said owner Tim Sorge.

Swing-N-Things features family-friendly attractions like miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, bumper boats, a batting range, outdoor laser tag, paintball, a large indoor game room, and homemade ice cream.

The release said producers of World’s Greatest will have a film crew at the park on July 22, 2023. The public is encouraged to come out and play.

You can learn more about Swings-N-Things and get tickets, here.